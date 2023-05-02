The county's police have issued poor quality CCTV images of two men they would like to speak after a man was knocked unconscious in Harrogate.

They say the incident happened at the Foundry Project on the night of March 11 and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who can help identify the men in the image, including one who was wearing a distinctive white hat, as they believe they will have information that could assist the investigation.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email stephen.Mangham@northyorkshire.police.uk

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1604 Mangham If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230044921