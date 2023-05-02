Katie Johnston has joined the Trusts, Wills and Estates team as solicitor, with Lucy Allen joining as a paralegal.

Charlotte Newman also joins the team as a newly qualified solicitor, having completed her training contract at Raworths.

After Heather Roberts’ recent appointment as Legal Director in Raworths’ growing Commercial Property team last month, Katie Jaros also joins as solicitor.

Katie, previously of Hethertons Solicitors in York, brings much knowledge of the commercial property market.

Raworths’ Residential Property team has been boosted by Tracy McKenna qualifying as a solicitor having completed her training contact at the firm.

Managing partner Simon Morris said: “We have ambitious growth plans across the business as we look to build on our position of being able to offer our clients sound legal advice across both personal and commercial issues.”