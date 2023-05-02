Stunning photos show the visitors wearing dark period dress as they took over Whitby for the Whitby Goth Weekend from April 28 to 30.

Attendees walked the town’s cobbled lanes and seafront promenade, which featured in Bram Stoker's gothic masterpiece Dracula.

Whitby Goth Weekend 2023 (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Hundreds of goths took over Whitby (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The event was first hosted by Jo Hampshire, when she invited 40 of her pen pals to The Elsinore Inn, close to the centre of the idyllic town.

Now, it attracts guests from all over as a celebration of gothic culture.

Read next:

Over the weekend visitors sampled live music and visited a Bizarre Bazaar alternative market, where they could shop at 100 different stalls.

Goths were also seen relaxing in their signature getups in the town’s cafes and pubs, where Bram Stoker sourced ideas for his vampire book.

Visitors wore dark period dress as they took over the town (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The event attracts guests from all over as a celebration of gothic culture (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The author visited the harbour town in 1890 - and viewed the ruined monasteries and graveyards as the perfect setting to feature his blood-sucking vampire.

The weekender was founded in 1994 and is now one of the most famous gothic events in the world, with the other weekend being held in October.

Goths relax in their signature getups (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Whitby Goth Weekend 2023 (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)