He had been found abandoned with his siblings in what RSPCA staff at the centre describe as 'the most terrible condition'.

"He (Tig)was emaciated and could hardly walk," a member of staff who works at the animal centre said.

However, after being properly fed and looked after, Tig is now much better, the RSPCA says.

"He is ready to start a new life with a loving new family," the staff member told The Press.

Tig is described by the RSPCA as 'a very sweet natured boy who loves to be with people'.

"He is a typical young puppy with bags of energy and lots of love," the staff member said.

"However, he has never experienced life in a home so he has so much to learn about life.

"He will need adopters who have time and patience to help him learn what life is all about."

Tig has been receiving training support with an RSPCA behaviourist.

"So any adopter will need to be able to meet with him and continue the training we have started," the staff member said.

Tig will need to be the only pet and could live with children aged 14 years and over.

To find out more about Tig, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.