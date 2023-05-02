A GANG of youths have smashed a resident's window in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police in Harrogate are appealing for information and any doorbell or private CCTV footage after a group of youths smashed the window of the house in Stonefall Avenue.
The incident happened at around 9pm on the night of Saturday April 29.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with any information or video footage that could help identity the suspects to contact them.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email benjamin.ambler2@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 216 Benjie Ambler.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230076548 when passing on any information.
