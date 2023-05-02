Members of the NEU were on picket lines across England today (Tuesday, May 2) in a long-running row over pay.

In York, that meant primary schools Clifton Green, Fishergate, and Yearsley Grove had close.

All of York's secondary schools were partially closed, meaning classes were only being held for some year groups, and Applefields was the only special school remaining fully open.

Cllr Jonny Crawshaw, of Micklegate Ward, attended the picket line outside Scarcroft Primary School.

Pickets have been held outside the school since the strikes began, and he said the number of staff members, parents and governors in support has grown.

He said: "The general feel today was more sombre - staff really don’t want to be out of the classroom and are desperate for a resolution but there is little optimism with the government’s unwillingness to meaningfully engage in negotiations suggesting there could well be further strikes on the way.

“The staff I spoke with all wanted to stress how sad they feel about the current situation and that they have agonised over taking industrial action.

“They remain resolute however, knowing that they are fighting for the future education of children and the profession as a whole.

“Unless the longstanding recruitment and retention crisis can be resolved then children’s education will be harmed far more over the course of their schooling than by any short term industrial action, however regrettable it may be."

The Government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for this current school year and an average 4.5 per pay rise for staff next year, but this was rejected by 98 per cent of balloted union members.

The NEU said that teachers have had a 23 per cent real terms pay cut since 2010.

Melanie Griffiths, NEU officer for York, said: "Schools get a budget based on the pupil numbers. To fund some of the pay rise, the Government has increased each school’s budget, which are already tight as it is, to pay for some of the pay rise, meaning cuts will have to be made elsewhere. Just 0.5 per cent is fully funded.

"Under the South Bank Multi Academy trust, the trust of six York schools, the teaching assistants don’t get paid during the school holidays.

"The academisation of schools has meant that schools have more non essential admin to do which increases the work load and doesn’t benefit teaching. We are forever assessing and labelling kids' abilities early on, and not looking at how is best to support them.

“We are striking for a fully funded pay rise, and we hope that the public are made aware that schools need to be back in local authorities' hands.”

However, the Department for Education spokesperson has said that the latest pay offer was "fair and reasonable".

A spokesperson said: "For unions to co-ordinate strike action with the aim of causing maximum disruption to schools is unreasonable and disproportionate, especially given the impact the pandemic has already had on students’ learning.

"We have made a pay offer to the unions, which recognises teachers’ hard work and commitment as well as delivering at additional £2 billion in funding for schools, which they asked for.”