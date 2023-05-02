A SECTION of a major road in North Yorkshire will be closed tonight to allow for the recovery of a vehicle which left the road this morning.
The heavy goods vehicle (HGV) left the road close to junction 47 of the A1 northbound motorway at around 8.45am today (May 2).
National Highways said lanes one and two, out of three, as well as the northbound entry slip, will have to be closed to traffic for the vehicle to be recovered and removed.
"To reduce disruption to peak traffic, recovery has been deferred until around 8pm," a spokesperson said.
National Highways is the Government-owned company responsible for modernising, maintaining and operating England’s motorways and major A roads.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here