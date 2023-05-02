The heavy goods vehicle (HGV) left the road close to junction 47 of the A1 northbound motorway at around 8.45am today (May 2).

National Highways said lanes one and two, out of three, as well as the northbound entry slip, will have to be closed to traffic for the vehicle to be recovered and removed.

"To reduce disruption to peak traffic, recovery has been deferred until around 8pm," a spokesperson said.

