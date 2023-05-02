The Burton Arms in Burton Fleming, near Driffield, is die for auction by the end of the month and has a low list price of only £190,000.

The traditional Public House is known for its beamed ceilings, and barrow wooden stalls, and has all the charm that you'd expect to find in a good old traditional pub in a village with a low crime rate.

Auction House of Driffield, who are selling the pproperty, say it has been a popular local pub and eatery for many years and is now offered to the market as a vacant Free House that offers tremendous potential to re-establish and expand the business including the provision of tourist accommodation or to redevelop it for alternative use.

The property has two large and characterful bar areas, a restaurant, a function room, and a commercial kitchen as well as the usual beer cellar, storage, and toilet facilities.

A first floor needs some work, but has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room and kitchen.

Many of the commercial fixtures and fittings are included in the sale including the commercial kitchen equipment, fitted bench seating, bar fittings, beer coolers, specialist function lighting, CCTV, pool table and juke box.

Externally there is ample off-street parking and a roof terrace.

In recent years, the popular village pub has made a name for itself as the place for live entertainment and for locals to host celebratory & anniversary events.

The agents also say it is the centrepiece of a small loyal community who see the pub as the hub of their village and have remained loyal to the establishment for the last 20 years.

The property was acquired by owners Property Saviour Leeds based firm which specialises in buying and marketing unusual properties.

Saddat Abid, Senior Property Buyer said: “For someone with a bit of vision, this could easily become a hugely popular destination pub, restaurant, and rooms with high capacity throughout the year. With a captive audience on its doorstep and its location to popular tourist seaside holiday resorts, I do not doubt that the buyer will soon get a good return on investment and give the building a new lease of life to service its loyal community. It’s a lot of property in terms of sq. ft with huge potential”.

According to recent Rightmove figures, properties in Burton Fleming over the last year had an average sale price of £325,000.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council shows that the property has a current rateable value of £2,750 however it currently enjoys 100% rural business rate relief.

Auctioneer Simon Dee added: “At just over 5,500 sq. ft and generally presented in good condition, The Burton Arms is an excellent proposition for anyone looking for a new venture into hospitality or for redevelopment into an alternative use. The guide price is very realistic, so we are expecting it to generate a lot of interest.”

The property will be offered for sale by online auction with bidding commencing at noon on Monday 22nd May 2023 and closing on Wednesday 24th May 2023 at 3.00 pm. For further legal information relating to this lot please log on to www.auctionhouse.co.uk/hullandeastyorkshire