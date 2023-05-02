A small band of York Equal Access protestors demonstrated outside City of York Council's headquarters at West Offices yesterday (May 1) against the so-called Blue Badge ban.

Their aim was to send a clear message to the voters of York: “Don’t vote for any political party that supports discrimination against disabled people”.

The Lib Dem Green coalition that leads City of York Council says the ban is necessary to protect the city centre against terrorism incidents and that it has introduced measures to help disabled people.

A spokesman for the group said: "Since 2021 York city centre has been a no go area for disabled drivers that use a blue badge to gain access. The reason the council have given for restricting access to blue badge holders has evolved over time. At first the used the Covid 19 pandemic as an excuse, then as Covid 19 abated, the excuse was counter terrorism measures.

"The city council are now installing £3.5 million bollards to prevent access between 10am and 5pm, though it is assumed that vehicles like post office and money collection vans can still gain access.

"Rachel Maskell MP for York Central and Julian Sturdy MP for York Outer both disagree with the discrimination being carried out by the city council."

As The Press reported earlier today, Ms Maskell has revealed that officers from the currently Labour controlled Cheshire West and Chester council will meet with officers from the York council.

It comes as Labour MP for City of Chester Sam Dixon told the House of Commons last week in a debate arranged by Ms Maskell her local council had provided security measures and Blue Badge access for Chester city centre.

Ms Maskell said: “At long last, City of York Council are learning that they are out of step with their obligations to disabled people. In meeting with Chester next week, York officials have an opportunity to learn about the actions that the walled city of Chester has taken to make it both secure and accessible.

“I welcome this meeting between the councils on 10 May, and trust that this will be a turning point in this whole sorry affair. Disabled people must be listened to, which York’s current administration has failed to do."