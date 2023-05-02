Erica Reynolds has been nominated for the Child of the Year award for her efforts to look after the planet.

The award, which has been sponsored by Visavvi, is for young people who have gone out of their way to help their community.

Erica has been nominated for a Community Pride Award (Image: Supplied)

The Child of the Year award has been sponsored by Visavvi (Image: Supplied)

As reported by The Press at the star of the year, Erica, who lives in the West Lilling area, first decided to clean up her local area after spotting a large amount of litter when on a walk with her family and their dog, Lucie.

Since then, has continued to look after her community and inspired others to do the same.

The five-year-old’s mum, Jane Reynolds, said that Erica and her brother, Henry, carry out "checks" for litter on the way to school and are “extremely frustrated” when they see an area covered in rubbish.

Erica has inspired others to start picking up litter in their local community (Image: Supplied)

She explained how Erica “endlessly” points out litter and is “shocked that people just throw it out in the countryside”.

Jane said that litter pickers are regularly kept in the boot of the car "just in case we need them”.

The family has set up a Facebook page, ‘The adventures of litter picking, Yorkshire and beyond’, to encourage more to join the work - with several parents and children already on board.

Erica’s work inspired those at her old nursery – Puddleducks Children’s Day Nursery, in Sheriff Hutton – which, after hearing about Erica's plight, bought litter pickers for the children.

“When I told her what they had done, the sheer joy on her face was a sight to behold,” said Jane.

The nursery also invited Erica to give a talk to the children about her work.

Deputy manager Cheryl Arundale said: “All the children loved it.

“She’s done fantastic – we’re all really proud of her.”

At her current school - Sutton on the Forest CE School - Erica has continued to inspire others.

Erica first started picking up litter because she “doesn't want the world to be unhappy” (Image: Supplied)

Her teacher, Jodie Pugh, said she has been “blown away” by Erica’s enthusiasm, which resulted in a class topic about looking after the environment and a school wide litter picking challenge.

Jodie added: “Erica is a very kind and caring member of our class. She always looks out for her friends and strives to make the world a better place.”

On the back of Erica's work, Easingwold Lions donated litter pickers to all reception children at the school.

The local parish council has now donated more litter pickers, thanks to Erica’s work.

Erica first decided to pick up litter when out on a walk with her family and their dog, Lucie (Image: Supplied)

Erica hopes to use these in a loan scheme where others can borrow the tools to pick up litter when they are out and about.

