A PERSON suffered serious injuries after a car and a minibus crashed at a crossroads.
Humberside Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the road traffic collision (RTC) which happened in the B1253 at Cowlam crossroads on Friday April 28 at around 7pm.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "One person sustained serious injuries and two received minor injuries when two cars, a grey Peugeot 208 and a white minibus, collided at the crossroads.
"We are appealing to find anyone who may have been in the area at the time or saw either vehicle prior to the collision, to contact us."
If you can help with the collision investigation, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 539.
