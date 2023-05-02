A LAMB has died following an incident involving sheep worrying in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident of sheep worrying that occurred at Rainton near Harrogate.
At around 11.20am on Wednesday April 206, a large German Shepherd dog was seen in a field, attacking sheep. The dog was chased away from the field, but two ewes and a lamb had been attacked. The lamb sadly died from its injuries.
Police officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information from anyone that might have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or can assist in identifying the owner of the dog.
Anyone who has information that could assist is asked to email david.mackay@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to David Mackay.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230074349 when passing on any information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article