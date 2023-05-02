North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident of sheep worrying that occurred at Rainton near Harrogate.

At around 11.20am on Wednesday April 206, a large German Shepherd dog was seen in a field, attacking sheep. The dog was chased away from the field, but two ewes and a lamb had been attacked. The lamb sadly died from its injuries.

Police officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information from anyone that might have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or can assist in identifying the owner of the dog.

Anyone who has information that could assist is asked to email david.mackay@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to David Mackay.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230074349 when passing on any information.