Ryedale Animal Group brought five one-week-old lambs into the care home at Green Lane, near Clifton Moor, to meet the residents, giving them the opportunity to hold, pet and bottle feed them.

The Malton-based animal group offers animal therapy sessions to residents in care homes. These sessions are known to promote self-esteem, physical activity and happiness.

Dorothy Myers, 91, said the lambs brought back old memories of visiting a local farm when she was a child.

Dorothy said: “It was really nice to see the lambs and be able to feed them. It reminded me of when I was young when we used to visit a farm near Reeth on holiday, and the farmer would take us to see if any lambs had been born.’

Another resident, Kenneth Blackhurst, 88, couldn’t believe his eyes when he opened his bedroom door to find the lambs waiting to greet him. He said, ‘This has made my day!’

Charlie Parker, the Home Manager at Handley House, said: “It was such a pleasure to see the lambs from Ryedale Animal Group, and the residents’ faces were a picture! They absolutely loved interacting with the animals – they couldn’t stop talking about it for the rest of the day.”

The staff and residents at Handley House are inviting their local community to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday May 6 from 1pm.

With stalls, games, refreshments, a bouncy castle and more, this promises to be a fun-filled family event not to be missed. The coronation will be shown live in Handley House’s plush cinema room.

Handley House, operated by Ideal Carehomes, is a residential and dementia care home with 66 en-suite bedrooms. It opened in 2019 and is rated ‘GOOD’ by the Care Quality Commission.