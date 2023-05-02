As The Press previously reported, The Corner Grill House, has built up a strong reputation at its home at 9, Walmgate, and became so popular since Radek Bak took it on almost a decade ago, that the business has now taken on a new property a short walk away.

Radek and his team have moved to King Street and transformed the former Masala Craft Indian restaurant into his new restaurant.

Speaking to The Press at a soft opening night on Thursday (April 27) he said: "As the restaurant is so much bigger I want to ensure that the quality stays the same.

"We can have 60 people in and we have been getting lots of bookings already.

"I love hospitality. This is my passion and I'm thrilled with the look of the new restaurant. It's beautiful, it's exactly what I had in mind, it's still warm and cosy. I love it.

"I am so impressed by the work the team from Jako have done."

Radek makes a toast at the opening of the new Corner Grill House (Image: Corner Grill House)

On the night, the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr and the Lord Mayor's Consort, Lynda Carr, were among the guests, with Cllr Carr giving a speech wishing Radek, his family and the staff all the best for the future of the business.

The restaurant opened to the public on Friday (April 28).

The new restaurant in King Street (Image: Corner Grill House)

Radek said: "What I'm very excited about is that finally I can extend the wine menu - we are still with the same supplier, York Wines of Sheriff Hutton, but now we'll be able to expand our range of wines from all around the world.

"It's been a big project, but after ten years we know what customers like at our restaurant. We wanted to transfer the cosy atmosphere and great service, and of course, the wide range of steaks.

"New to the menu we will have a 13oz sirloin on the bone that's been dry aged using a Himalayan salt chamber and matured for 60 days.

"We're working with R&J Butchers of Ripon to make sure we get the finest cuts of meat."

Cornerhouse in Walmgate will closed on Saturday, April 22, allowing for a period of staff training before the new premises get going.

Radek Bak inside Corner Grill House in Walmgate (Image: Haydn Lewis)

The new restaurant is open from 4.30pm-10pm Monday-Friday and 12pm-10pm on Saturday and Sunday and it will employ between ten and 15 staff, up from four in Walmgate.

The opening event on April 27 was ticketed with all proceeds going to the Yorkshire Children's Trust.