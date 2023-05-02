In the Stableford competition, scoring was low in what was sometimes difficult playing conditions, but 'Cano’s Crew' came home first with a strong 88 points.

Raising £5,300 for The Two Ridings Community Foundation, the Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, councillor David Carr said: “The Lady Mayoress and I want to say a huge thank-you to those who organised, participated, sponsored and supported the day and to Pike Hills Golf Club for allowing us to host the event.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr, presenting the trophy to members of the winning team 'Cano’s Crew', Joe Moisley and Andy Gallagher (Image: Richard Gatecliffe)

"We very much appreciate all the hard work put in. The fact that the day’s proceedings went so smoothly and raised such a princely sum is a huge tribute to everyone.

"The amount raised will give a tremendous boost to our charities in what has been a very difficult year for fundraising.”