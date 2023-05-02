The dairy brand said it had taken a precautionary step because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Customers have been urged to check the use-by dates for the listed products, which are Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18.

These are the ones that are potentially part of the at-risk batches, ITV reports.

The food recall alert was for several Cadbury dessert products (Image: Food Standards Agency)

Which products may be infected?





The Cadbury dessert products which may be infected are as follows:

Daim Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18

Crunchie Chocolate Dessert - use by May 17

Flake Chocolate Dessert - use by May 17

Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18

Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack) - use by May 18

Customers who have bought the suspected items are urged not to eat them and are instead advised to return them to the shop they bought them from for a full refund (with or without a receipt).

Contact Müller on team_cccare@muller.co.uk or 07354 835 893 for further information.

What are the symptoms of Listeria?





For many people, listeria has no symptoms or only causes mild symptoms over a few days.

The NHS states that these symptoms are typically:

Having a high temperature of 38C or above

Aches and pains

Chills

Feeling or being sick

Diarrhoea

However, they did add that if you are pregnant then you may also suffer from a stomach ache or notice your baby move less than usual.

This is because babies with listeriosis may also "be irritable and feed less than usual."