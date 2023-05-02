A YORK boy has been fundraising for a children's charity in the city by selling plants and vegetables from his home.
Henry Hill, 15, decided to support The Snappy Trust in York, which works to help the personal development of children and young people with disabilities.
Starting last year and having proved a "great success" - Henry decided to offer the sale of plants and vegetables from outside his home in Haxby again this year.
Along with the help of family friends and Browns Nursery that have grown and gifted some of the plants and vegetables for sale.
A spokesperson said: "We all hope that today proves another great accomplishment for him.
"Well done Henry and keep up the kind work that you’re doing. You certainly made an excellent salesman on the day."
Further details on The Snappy Trust can be found on the charity's website.
