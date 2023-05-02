North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 9.40pm last night (May 1) after reports of a fire in Settrington near Malton.

A service spokesperson said: "Our Malton crew extinguished a fire measuring approx 2m x 2m consisting of brash and vegetation.

"Crews used one hose reel jet at the incident.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate."