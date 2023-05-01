REPORTS are coming in of a vehicle fire on a major road through North Yorkshire.

The A1(M) in North Yorkshire currently has one lane closed due to vehicle fire on the southbound carriageway between junction 52 the A6055 Catterick turn off to junction 51 the A684 for Leeming Bar and Bedale.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 3.43pm today (May 1) and crews from Bedale, Richmond and Colburn were mobilised to a report of a fire involving the brakes on a trailer.

They say the fire was out on their arrival and crews cooled the brakes using a hose reel before the road could be fully reopened.