Labour MP for City of Chester Sam Dixon told the House of Commons last week in a debate arranged by Ms Maskell her local council had provided security measures and Blue Badge access for Chester city centre.

She said barriers in Chester were only required on three occasions.

The Lib Dem Green led City of York Council says the York ban is among measures needed to prevent terrorism incidents.

Now Ms Maskell has revealed that officers from the currently Labour controlled Cheshire West and Chester council will meet with officers from the York council.

She said: “At long last, City of York Council are learning that they are out of step with their obligations to disabled people. In meeting with Chester next week, York officials have an opportunity to learn about the actions that the walled city of Chester has taken to make it both secure and accessible.

“I welcome this meeting between the councils on 10 May, and trust that this will be a turning point in this whole sorry affair. Disabled people must be listened to, which York’s current administration has failed to do."