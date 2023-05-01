Residents and communities across the county are being urged to join in The Big Help Out volunteering event on Monday which is part of the Coronation Weekend.

The countryside charity, CPRE, wants people to take part in Hedgelife Help Out by answering simple questions about their local hedgerows and uploading their answers to help the charity assess the health of the country's hedgerows, the country's largest nature reserve.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part throughout May and the charity hopes it will give them a taste of environmental and conservation volunteering.

The RSPCA is calling for people to join about 600 volunteers across the country who have pledged to be Wildlife Friends as part of the national celebration.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “Wildlife is in crisis – but everyone has the power to help save the nation’s wild animals, by joining the RSPCA for The Big Help Out. By working together, we can all do our bit to help the wild animals who share our communities.

“From planting wildlife-friendly plants, to building nest boxes, and organising litter picks, we are calling on people across the country to become Wildlife Friends to make our nation a safer place for wild animals.

“As the nation comes together for the King’s Coronation, it’s an amazing opportunity to do something new, while making a huge difference for wild animals, and their welfare.”

Scouts in Yorkshire will be doing a community litter pick before celebrating the Coronation with a campfire.

The Big Help Out is a formal part of the Coronation celebrations devised by by Britain’s leading charities including The Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, Rotary, National Trust, Guide Dogs and hundreds of smaller groups.

As part of the event thousands of volunteering opportunities hosted by more than 1,500 charities have been made available via the Big Help Out app.

Organisers hope there will be an unprecedented community mobilisation to mark the King’s Coronation, underscore the central role volunteering plays in our national story and inspire a new generation of volunteers.

Brendan Cox, is co-founder of the Together Coalition which is supporting The Big Help Out and organised the first ever national Thank You Day in 2021 for people to thank those in their community.

He said: “How we mark the Coronation will reflect the kind of country we are. Along with the pageantry and parties, we hope an opportunity to volunteer will leave a long-lasting legacy in communities right around the country.”