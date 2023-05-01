Danila said she has to meet friends elsewhere and feels isolated, Diane said visually impaired people have problems if they cannot be dropped off outside their destination, and Bill said disabled people have to go to other towns for banking, health facilities, shopping or socialising.

A spokesperson for Reverse the Ban, a coalition of charities, associations, action groups and other organisations said “Disabled residents and visitors, and citizens of York want sense to prevail, the law and guidance to be followed and people who believe in equality and human rights to govern York in line with its Human Right City status.

"We will be using our vote on May 4 to show our opposition to being governed by people who do not understand equality and human rights, and who do not care about the injustice of their decisions. We urge all voters to show their support by casting their vote on May 4.”

The Lib Dem Green coalition that leads City of York Council says the ban is necessary to protect the city centre against terrorism incidents and that it has introduced measures to help disabled people.

Danila said: “Since the ban on Blue Badge holders entering York city centre came in, I have not been able to access services, shops and event venues. I have to meet friends outside of the city which does leave me feeling isolated and sad that I can’t take part in city centre activities with family and friends. Surely, I have the same right as everyone else to enjoy York city centre?”

Beth said: “Other cities have managed to implement anti-terrorism measures without alienating disabled people. This is apparently beyond the skills of City of York Council. York is supposed to be a welcoming city, both to its residents and to the tourists on which so much of our economy relies. I don't want to be fighting for my rights, or arguing for my basic needs, what I want is to focus on my own health and well-being."

Bill said Liverpool, which recently had to deal with a terrorist include did allow him to use his Blue Badge in its city centre.

Bill said: “As a representative of two disability groups in York, I know full well the damage to lives that the Blue Badge ban has caused. Individuals no longer able to socialise, shop or use banking or health facilities in their own city, and having to travel to other towns to do so."

Diane said: "I know visually impaired people who no longer go into the city centre. Previously a taxi could drop them off outside their destination, which, if you are blind, is important as navigating York streets can be very difficult. Since the ban came in they have stopped coming into the centre, we feel not wanted, and that they (Lib-Dems) don’t care about our quality of life."