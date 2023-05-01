A TOP York attraction has found a rather odd way of celebrating the King's Coronation.
Ahead of the big day this weekend, York Dungeon is getting into the spirit of the celebrations by offering free entry to visitors who visit the attraction and hand over their copy of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir.
In what the dungeon calls 'a noble gesture to help spare the new monarch his blushes and clear the nation’s streets of copies of the questionable literature', the venue is inviting people to off load copies of the book.
Read next:
- New shop set for prime York site
- This York firm is in the running to be named Retailer of the Year
- Historic street in York to close for a month
The highly anticipated autobiography caused quite the controversy when it was published at the beginning of the year, giving people a colourful account of Harry’s life to date, and a peek at life behind the Royal curtain.
The offer is available to the first 75 guests who hand over their well-thumbed pages to the York-based attraction, a nod to the Kings age as he takes to the throne.
Mark Mattinson, General Manager at York Dungeon, said: “The Royal Family and its colourful history has always been part of our attraction’s narrative, so it was important for us to honour His Majesty on the occasion of his Coronation. And what better way than by removing all controversial and unwanted literature, keeping the streets fit for our new King.”
The limited-time offer will be running on Saturday (May 6) only and will be valid for guests who present their copy of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir to the ticket office. All literature handed over will be released post-coronation and distributed to charity shops around York.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here