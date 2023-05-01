Ahead of the big day this weekend, York Dungeon is getting into the spirit of the celebrations by offering free entry to visitors who visit the attraction and hand over their copy of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir.

In what the dungeon calls 'a noble gesture to help spare the new monarch his blushes and clear the nation’s streets of copies of the questionable literature', the venue is inviting people to off load copies of the book.

Read next:

The highly anticipated autobiography caused quite the controversy when it was published at the beginning of the year, giving people a colourful account of Harry’s life to date, and a peek at life behind the Royal curtain.

The offer is available to the first 75 guests who hand over their well-thumbed pages to the York-based attraction, a nod to the Kings age as he takes to the throne.

Mark Mattinson, General Manager at York Dungeon, said: “The Royal Family and its colourful history has always been part of our attraction’s narrative, so it was important for us to honour His Majesty on the occasion of his Coronation. And what better way than by removing all controversial and unwanted literature, keeping the streets fit for our new King.”

The limited-time offer will be running on Saturday (May 6) only and will be valid for guests who present their copy of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir to the ticket office. All literature handed over will be released post-coronation and distributed to charity shops around York.