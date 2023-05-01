Yorkshire Profiles of Hessay near York has been named as the main sponsor for the 2023 edition of the music and fireworks event in Museum Gardens.

York Proms founder, Rebecca Newman, says “The pandemic was a major challenge for the live event industry across the world and many companies, ours included, were not eligible for any government help.

"Many companies just simply didn’t survive, as we’ve seen recently with the announcement that the Castle Howard Proms won’t go ahead this year. I was determined the York Proms wouldn’t be a casualty of the pandemic and a lot of work went on behind the scenes to ensure the event returned in 2022.

"Support from local businesses and organisations is so valuable to help the event to thrive and grow, so I am extremely pleased that Yorkshire Profiles has come on board as our main sponsor.”

Matthew Halliwell, managing director of Yorkshire Profiles, said: “York is well known for its friendly and engaging atmosphere, but this is only possible if we actively protect projects and events that bring us all together. We believe that its key to our business to not just chase sales, but to help shape the area around us to being somewhere enjoyable to live and work."

York Proms also has sponsorship from other local firms, including Inglis Chartered Accountants, York Gin, Fulprint and YO1 Radio, as well as securing grant funding from York BID.

The music organiser is describing this year's event on June 18 as its "most ambitious". It has the theme of "A Night at the Musicals".

Tom Smith of Opera North makes his York Proms debut. Also on stage will be local company NE Musicals and international opera singer Jennifer Coleman.

The event will end with fireworks and a Last Night of the Proms style flag waving sing-along finale.