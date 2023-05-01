Members of the Royal College of Nurses at York and Scarborough Hospitals walked out from 8pm yesterday until midnight today as their colleagues are doing across the country.

They are angry at the Government’s pay offer and the refusal of Health Secretary Stephen Barclay to discuss their concerns.

Motorists passing the picket line outside York Hospital were constantly honking to show their support and non-striking staff including doctors at the hospital showed their support as and when they could.

“I think if anyone from the Government did shadow a nurse over a day it would open their eyes,” said Anne Penny, York RCN (Royal College of Nursing) rep.

“They come on pre-arranged visits when everything is polished and everyone smiling. It’s not a real picture.”

She said nurses do 12-hour shifts during which the workload per nurse is so high they don’t get the chance for any breaks and food is a bite and a drink when they can grab it.

Plus handovers to the outgoing and incoming shifts at either end they work the equivalent of 13 hours.

“I think we are going to have to increase pressure on the Government,” she said. “He (the Health Secretary) talks about something he doesn’t understand.”

Nurses currently on strike in York would go back to work if there was a major incident with a lot of people injured and staffing levels at the hospital were arranged nationally to protect “life and limb” situations.

The RCN locally said that nurses on strike today lose a day’s pay, plus Bank Holiday pay and have a day deducted from their holiday entitlement because they are not working.

Today's action is the latest in a series of industrial actions taken by nurses.

The college’s mandate for industrial action runs out at midnight and it was forced to curtail the current strike from its original two-day plan when the Government took it to the High Court.

Rachael Maskell, York Central MP, visited the York picket line, as did a senior member of the hospital’s management.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, told Sky that strikes have “taken a heavy toll” on services and urged unions to accept the pay deal.

“I think our view now is that given that most staff have voted in favour of this deal, it is time to accept it, for the unions to work together and for us to think more long-term about what we need to do to address that crisis of 120,000 vacancies in the health service,” he said.

“Obviously we’d rather these strikes were not taking place. They come after six months of on-and-off industrial action which has taken a heavy toll on the NHS.”

Nurses comprise a quarter of NHS staff and are the biggest proportion of the health service workforce.