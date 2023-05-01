North Yorkshire Police say an elderly lady in the area was contacted by a woman suggesting her loft insulation needed checking.

Police support volunteer Allan Skilbeck said: "It was assumed by the victim that it was from the company who had previously installed the insulation.

"A man visited the property and advised the resident that it was likely the roof would need to be replaced, which she rejected, however he quoted her £6,000 to replace the insulation, but if she paid him a £500 deposit there and then they could do it for £4,000.

"Fortunately the resident did not hand over any money."