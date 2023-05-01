Tony Tracey, from Eggborough, near Selby, auctioned the 1979 Triumph Tiger TR7 1750 through Matthewsons, classic vehicle auctioneers, in Thornton Dale, made famous by their popular TV show, Bangers and Cash.

It raised £3,950 towards the efforts of another Selby man Stuart Davison, who has so far made four humanitarian aid trips to Ukraine delivering life-saving aid including medical supplies, warm bedding, blankets and clothes and even stretchers for the front line in the war against Russia.

Read next:

Lorry driver Stuart, who has made the trips with the blessing of his boss and mostly out of his own savings, has the support of Selby and Ainsty MP Nigel Adams and has even had a personal video message from Boris Johnson.

When Tony Tracey heard of Stuart’s efforts he was touched and made substantial cash donations to support him.

The motor bike he donated was brought back in pieces from Nigeria while he was out there working in the oil industry.

It cost him several thousand pounds to have it restored to perfection but he decided to donate it when he learned about Stuart’s dedication.

The Triumph was brought back in pieces from Nigeria (Image: Sonia Healrd)

“I read about Stuart and was impressed,” said Tony. “It’s awful what is happening over there and I wanted to help.

“The motorbike is a beauty and Matthewsons were brilliant. They didn’t even take their auction fee.

“The people in front line Ukraine are suffering badly and we need to help as, worldwide, we all need to realise that we are now in clear and present danger of an evil and tyrannical regime and we really need to stand together. I’m happy to do my little bit and would hope I can inspire others to follow suit.”

The vintage Triumph restored to its full glory ahead of being sold for the Ukraine appeal (Image: Sonia Hearld)

Stuart Davison’s next trip is planned for late June and he has set up a new website, emergencyukraine.org, for aid and donations.

So far he and his team of helpers have delivered, with the backing of the Ukraine Embassy in London, tonnes of aid as well as three ex-NHS ambulances, quad bikes, generators and even a thermal-imaging drone. On his last trip he had to take cover in an air-raid shelter during a Russian missile attack.

Said Stuart: “I can’t believe the generosity of Selby and York area people. We have had some huge cash donations but Tony’s motor bike was the icing on the cake.

“What a generous man, he shows that people really do care.”