Cawood villagers have put together a historical walking trail round their village to commemorate the crowning of Charles III.

Their research has led to the discovery that, among other local events, their village is linked to the downfall of Cardinal Wolsey who was also Archbishop of York and Lord Chancellor of England.

He fell out with King Henry VIII when he failed to secure the annulment of Henry's marriage with Catherine of Aragon so the Tudor King could marry Anne Boleyn.

QR codes will be installed around the village at different points along the trail so that visitors can hear and see short videos of Cawood's version of its village history.

Parish council chairman Cllr Les Dennon said: “It’s taken a lot of effort and enthusiasm to pull the trail together. Original artworks, drama and music are all showcased by the villagers.

We even have Henry VIII ordering Cardinal Wolsey’s arrest in the village, believed to be the origin of the Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme, as well as English Civil War action and earlier battles involving kings and aspiring rulers.

"Villagers have performed brilliantly to produce something really special.”

Cardinal Wolsey was arrested for treason in Cawood Castle, then the property of the Archbishops of York, in 1530. He died at Leicester en route to London.

The trail will be launched over the Coronation weekend.

The Humpty Dumpty link was referenced in Punch in 1842 when it declared the nursery rhyme was a metaphor for the downfall of Cardinal Wolsey.

Other suggestions for the origin and meaning of the rhyme not linked to Cardinal Wolsey have been also put forward.