The shop at 1-5 Davygate opposite Bettys and just off St Helen's Square has stood empty since the previous occupant, Sports Direct closed its doors for the final time in 2020, following the opening of a much larger Sports Direct in the former BHS department store in Coney Street.

Now Scottish firm Slater Menswear, who have branches across the country, including in Leeds, hope to open their new store by this Summer.

Slaters say: "From wedding to work suits, casual attire to top-quality accessories our York store will showcase an amazing range of products available with free alterations.

"The store will also boast an extensive Formal Hire department and like all other stores, the team will be on hand to take the appropriate measurements to ensure the perfect fit.

"Suits from sizes 24” to 60” chest in a range of fits for all occasions; proms, weddings, graduations and business.

"Our tailoring collection extends to beautifully tailored blazers, trousers and chinos from a range of well-known brands.

"Our in store experience is unique, we offer free alterations with every purchase and this has allowed us to cater for women too – a lot of women will purchase suits and have them altered to fit.

“We are best-known for our affordable suits but do stock brands such as Barbour, Levi’s, Wrangler and many more for a discounted price.”

The store opening will create 20 full and part time jobs. These include a department manager on a basic salary of £30,000, and a sales assistant on £22,308 – £27,483 basic.

The shop will join a number of recent new additions to the street.

A Mappin and Webb jewellers, plus a Rolex shop are being created in what was previously Debenhams and Virgin Money.

Family-owned jewellery company Beaverbrooksis opened a big new store back in March in the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques in Davygate, having relocated from its former, smaller premises in Spurriergate.

The new business also sells watches by the Swiss watch maker TAG Heuer.

In coming months, Davygate will see yet another jewellery business arrive watch retailer Breitling set to open in the former Halifax Bank next door to the new Mappin and Webb.

When the stores open in Davygate, they will add sparkle to what is becoming a booming jewellery quarter in York.