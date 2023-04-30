AN urgent appeal has been issued to help find a missing boy.
Humberside Police say they are looking for missing 12-year-old Connor.
A force spokesman said: "He was last seen in the Holme on Spalding Moore area wearing a navy nike tracksuit and black and white nike trainers.
"If you have seen Connor, please call 101 quoting Log 4 29/04/2023."
