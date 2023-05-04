Serial voyeur Daniel Winteringham, 34, is today in prison while probation officers assess how dangerous he is.

York Crown Court heard he tried to get one of his victims to stop the case against him.

He will be sentenced in July for a string of sexual offences.

Winteringham, of Sutherland Street, South Bank, York, pleaded guilty to eight charges of installing equipment covertly so he could watch a person performing a private act for his own sexual gratification when they were unaware they were being observed.

He also admitted perverting the course of justice by asking one of the victims to tell police that she had consented to the installation of his equipment.

Winteringham pleaded guilty to two charges of having indecent images of children and one of having an indecent image of a young child and having extreme pornography.

Judge Simon Hickey said Winteringham had installed equipment to record other people when they were employing him as a cleaner.

“There is a clear breach of trust,” he said. “There can only be one sentence and that is custody.”

He added that the sentencing judge will have to decide if Winteringham is a dangerous offender who therefore should have a special kind of sentence.

He asked probation officers to prepare a report on how dangerous Winteringham is.

Defence barrister Graham Parkin asked for time for a psychiatrist to prepare a report on Winteringham’s medical state before the probation officers’ report is written.

The judge agreed.

York Crown Court

Winteringham, who was already on remand was further remanded in custody and will be sentenced on July 28.

The judge said his victims would have the chance to make personal statements to the sentencing judge to describe the effect Winteringham’s crimes have had on them.

The statements may be read aloud by the victims or by the prosecution barrister for the judge, or read silently by the judge at the request of each victim.