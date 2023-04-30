The A170 has now reopened at the Marton and Keldholme junction.
The road was closed due to emergency services in attendance at a fire.
Pickering and Malton crews attended the fire at 3.45pm today (Sunday) involving two garden sheds.
Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets.
