The Revd Canon Anna Eltringham has been named as the new Bishop of Ripon and will join the senior clergy of the Anglican Diocese of Leeds.

She is currently team rector for Oxted, in the Surrey North Downs.

The Rt Revd Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds said: “I am delighted to welcome Revd Canon Anna Eltringham as the next Bishop of Ripon and to this important rural area that includes the world famous Yorkshire Dales.

“Our parishes and communities, big and small, will greet her with great warmth as her commitment to parish ministry and the environment will be evident from the word go.

“Anna’s pastoral care for clergy and lay leaders is evident from her previous work in the Diocese of Southwark and the wider church. She will greatly support our diocesan mission to encourage Christian confidence across the Ripon Episcopal Area and beyond.”

Since 2017 she has also been the Dean of Women's Ministry, advocating for, and developing the ministry of lay and ordained women in the southern diocese and advising senior staff on such matters. Anna has also served as an Honorary Chaplain to the Monarch since 2020.

The Most Revd Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York said: "Revd Canon Anna’s enthusiasm and love for parish ministry and her ability to connect, having been an advocate for clergy well-being and serving as Dean of Women’s Ministry, will be a great blessing to the parishes and Diocese of Leeds."