The Transforming Cities Fund investment in Selby, Harrogate and Skipton aims at providing more accessible, affordable and attractive green travel options.

In Selby, £22 million is allocated to linking Selby Railway Station to new developments through cycling and walking routes to the town centre and housing sites and other improvements.

Now North Yorkshire councillors will have their say on plans to manage traffic for a £11.2 million scheme to transform the area around Harrogate’s railway and bus stations.

They will be asked to endorse the Station Gateway proposal at Harrogate and Knaresborough’s area constituency meeting on Friday May 5. The meeting will also update the committee and gather views on the necessary traffic regulation orders required for the scheme on James Street and Station Parade.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “Localism is a key priority of the new council so it is important to seek the views of area committee councillors on the Gateway project.

“The scheme represents a landmark investment aiming to rejuvenate the town centre, support business and encourage people to travel more sustainably."