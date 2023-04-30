The train operator warns that services are likely to be busy on Coronation Day on May 6, Sunday May 7 and Bank Holiday Monday May 8.

It is currently operating its winter timetable.

As reported recently in The Press, it will start its summer timetable on May 21.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The Coronation Weekend will be a great opportunity for people to come together and mark this national event – and that means they’ll need to travel around the region.

“We’re operating our regular timetable over the course of the three-day event, helping people get from A to B.”

Northern provides 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

It runs the York to Knaresborough and Harrogate service, York to Blackpool via Leeds, York to Selby, Bridlington and Hull, and York to Sheffield, and the Bridlington to Scarborough service.