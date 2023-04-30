FIREFIGHTERS were called out to help wildlife in distress on the Yorkshire coast this morning.
A member of public had spotted a seagull trapped in some netting at Bridlington and made a 999 call to Humberside Fire Brigade.
Firefighters responded but by the time they had arrived at the site of the trapped bird in Prince Street on the seafront, it had been freed without their assistance.
