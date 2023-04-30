They are hoping to persuade voters to use their vote on Thursday to help get the ban reversed.

Vehicles displaying blue badges have been banned from driving in the city centre since November 2021, despite strong opposition from local groups for the disabled and others.

Tomorrow York Equal Access group will be outside West Offices in the early afternoon, having previously held demonstrations outside the offices and elsewhere in the city centre.

Gordon Campbell-Thomas said, “Disabled people are very much still citizens of this city and have their rights enshrined in law.

"The council should work with disabled groups to resolve access issues without discrimination. I call on York voters to exercise their vote in favour off Reversing the Blue Badge Ban”.

Campaigners say the ban is discriminatory, unfair and was imposed without proper consultation.

The council says the ban was necessary to create a secure zone in the city centre to prevent terrorism incidents and has drawn up a list of measures to help disabled people.

Last month, councillors heard that some of the measures have been implemented but others have not.

This month, the Reverse the Ban group unveiled a study it had commissioned which said the ban was disproportionate to a terrorism threat. Liberal Democrats, who lead the coalition in charge of the council, said they had ‘concerns over the independence and factual accuracy of the report’.