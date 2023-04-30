The Rev Canon Timothy Goode will also lead the development of its work with children and families and with the city's university chaplains create a faith network for students and young people.

Currently rector of St Margaret's Church Lee in London, he will become Canon for Congregational Discipleship and Nurture at York Minster this summer.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell said: "I couldn’t be more delighted about Tim’s appointment. Tim is a gifted communicator, a strategic thinker, a loving pastor and a compelling advocate for the Christian faith. I've got to know Tim a bit through his membership of the General Synod and the Archbishops’ Council. I very much look forward to welcoming him and Bernie (the new Canon's wife) to York."

She is head of the science faculty at Sutton High School Surrey and is looking forward to joining St Peter’s School in York in the Autumn.

The new Canon will start his new role on September 9. He said: "It is an exciting time to be joining the Minster community, especially starting so soon after the arrival of the new Dean. I am so looking forward to getting to know all who worship, who work and who volunteer at York Minster."

He studied Music at Huddersfield Polytechnic and trained as a secondary school teacher at the Roehampton Institute. He was director of music of Homefield School before training for the priesthood and his ordination in 2010.

He is a member of the National Disability Task Group, which advises the Archbishops of Canterbury and York on disability issues. Since 2015, Tim has been a member of the General Synod and he led the first debate on disability at the General Synod in July 2022.

Since February 2021 he has been a member of Archbishops’ Council. Tim was made an Honorary Canon of Southwark Cathedral in September 2020 and has been a trustee of the Churches Conservation Trust since November 2020.