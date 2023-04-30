The UK’s leading pet emergency services, Vets Now launched the contest in line with National Pet Month.

Pet owners looking to shine a line on their furry or feathered friends have until May 9 with the competition closes.

The winning pet will earn their humans £500 worth of Wayfair vouchers, a bespoke ‘Pet of the Year’ trophy and a personalised bundle of vet-recommended pet treats.

Meanwhile, two runners up will also be chosen with each receiving a £50 Wayfair voucher and a Video Vets Now free consult code.

Wayfair - who is the official partner to the awards - will allow the winner to spend the vouchers across the online retailer's pet department which features everything from dog sofas, feeding bowls, cat scratchers, chicken coops, rabbit hutches and more.

Dave Leicester, an emergency vet and Head of Telehealth at Video Vet Now service, which is a video consultation service for pet owners run by Vets Now said: “This year we're looking for the nation's most worthy pets; pets who have shown bravery and overcome something themselves or who have enhanced their owner's life in some way, providing support and companionship.”

The deadline for nominations closes on May 9. (Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

“We want to recognise the important role pets play for so many households across the UK. The Vets Now ‘Pet of the Year’ provides a chance to shine a light on pets who have overcome injuries, obstacles and provided their owners with comfort and support. Pets are part of the family and we’re looking forward to celebrating some special companions.”

Marina Kull, Head of UK Housewares at Wayfair said: “Whilst Wayfair is known for its wide range of furniture and unique homewares, our pet department is one of the most varied and much-loved areas of the site.

"Offering everything from quirky pet condos to interactive toys and practical must-haves - there is something for every pet, whatever their size or style!

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Vets Now to offer one deserving winner an opportunity to introduce Wayfair’s pet range to their furry companion.”

Calling all pet owners, submit your amazing animal for VetsNow Pet Of the Year award. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

How to nominate your pet for Vets Now ‘Pet of the Year 2023’

Pet owners simply need to complete the 2-minute entry form in order to submit their awesome animal

For more information on Vets Now or to find your nearest out-of-hours clinic or 24/7 hospital, visit the Vets Now website.

The news comes after Vets Now crowned its first ‘Celebrity Pet of the Year’.

Broadcaster, podcaster, and DJ, Nick Grimshaw was sent the winning trophy for his rescue dog, English bull terrier Pig.

Nick made an emergency dash to the vets last December when Pig ate the netting off a Christmas turkey.

Making a full recovery, the team at Vets Now felt Pig was a worthy winner.