Its candidates in the local election on May 4 wants to stop the current system under which the council executive of nine councillors make policy decisions.

They claim that their proposal, called the "modern committee system", helps political parties work together in a responsible way.

Guildhall ward candidate, Henry Stevens said "We believe that all 47 elected councillors should be involved in making important policy decisions, not just a small number appointed by the council leader.

"A committee system has certain key features such as no Executive, a more limited role for the council leader and scrutiny and challenge at its centre.

"Each council develops the details of how their own system works and we would like this to be done in York in conjunction with residents, looking at how to include both residents and local experts in making new policy."

Fishergate ward candidate, Liam Clegg, said “York has to deal with some serious challenges in the coming years. These include the ongoing cost of living crisis, significant inequality in the city, Climate Change and the implementation of York’s Local Plan.

"Alongside building more new homes, an approved plan will make it even more urgent for the city to agree how to make York’s transport systems less congested and more sustainable.

"To do all this in the face of limited budgets we need all the councillors residents elect to be able to participate in debates and focus on finding solutions.”

Candidate Denise Craghill, who has represented Guildhall ward since 2015 said: "A new way of making council decisions won’t solve everything – there will still be differences of opinion and whatever the system there has to be a willingness to work together constructively.

"But this system can certainly help by involving all councillors in decision making and is also a much more transparent process for the public, with the potential to include much more resident participation. We would expect such a change to be cost-neutral."