Lee Patrick Atkinson, 39, of no fixed address, was given a 14-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 30 days’ rehabilitation and 120 hours’ unpaid work.

He pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence, criminal damage to a car and threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour and was ordered to pay £750 compensation and banned from Bramham Road for a year.

Douglas Williams, 37, of Mountagu Road, Wetherby, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in Harrogate.

He was made subject to a community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Brandon Graham James Broadbent, 21, of Denison Road, Selby, was given a 20-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he wears an alcohol abstinence tag for 60 days and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Finkle Street, Selby, last October.

The sentence included resentencing for two other assaults and a public order offence for which he was on a community order at the time. He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge.