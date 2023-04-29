I braced myself for the 3pm alert, wondering what sort of noise it would be. My friend had heard it on the radio and said it was not dissimilar to the sound that bleeps from the doors in Asda when someone passes through with a security tag.

So I waited, and 3pm passed without a peep. I checked my phone and, at 2.59pm, I’d been sent a text message about the alarm I never had. It was clearly meant to happen, but didn’t.

However, the idea of the alert call got me thinking. It would be great to have a weekly alarm to let us know when it’s bin day. In our street we live in a state of permanent bin day confusion. Every week we ring each other asking “Is it or isn’t it?” and “which is it - black, green or box?” With 52 weeks in the year you’d think we’d get the hang of it by, say, March, but no - each week brings new bin day angst. A different alarm for each bin would be great. Maybe it could be implemented as a community alarm, or across a postcode: the louder the better - it needs to be heard by every household.

I could do with a similar system for personal use. A loud alarm would come in so handy in Tesco when my husband wanders off to some far-flung corner to look for an obscure ingredient for his Saturday night curry. This happens a lot, and he claims never to hear his mobile when I call him. To get his attention it would need to be a sound similar to a supersonic jet breaking the sound barrier. Other shoppers may not like it, but it would point me to his whereabouts.

At a lower volume, a siren would also be very handy for me as a reminder that it’s someone’s birthday or anniversary. I’m terrible at remembering such occasions and tend to overlook them despite scrawling reminders on Post-It notes.

For any alarm, the type of sound blasting out from your phone would need to be carefully selected. But finding one that fits each purpose shouldn’t be a problem. After a quick search online I was amazed to find plenty of alerts to choose from. These range from ‘FREE siren sound effects’ to ‘the ULTIMATE alarm siren’. I was keen to sample the latter, but, ironically, I couldn’t get the sound to work.

You can even get siren alarm ringtones, although it’s hard to imagine what sort of person would opt for one? It’s not the ideal noise for a crowded bus or a lift.

Seriously though, this national alarm business is scary. Like many people, I don’t buy into all this fire, flood and extreme weather nonsense. Of course it could be used for such purposes, but it’s as plain as day that the real intention is to warn us of a missile attack.

It’s in the same vein as the air raid warnings employed across the country during the Second World War.

My husband’s parents ran a shop in a Suffolk village, which was the community’s designated early warning station. It had an old air raid siren which you cranked up with a handle to warn villagers of enemy planes. They had to periodically contact civil defence to test the machine. The siren was operational up until his parents moved in the mid-1980s, and may still be today.

We live in uncertain times. At the moment it feels like the future of the world, and civilisation, hangs in the balance. I just hope there’s never a third world war and we never get to hear that alarm for real.