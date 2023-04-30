The gang ran a county lines drug operation linking North Yorkshire and Bradford with Bridlington, where they flooded the seaside resort's streets with class A and B drugs between June 5, 2021 and October 14, 2021.

They had an arsenal of weapons including axes, zombie knives and samurai swords and are now behind bars after police made a series of raids and arrests during an investigation over nearly two years.

On October 14, 2021, following tip-offs from the public and months of work, police executed seven simultaneous warrants at premises in Bradford, Bridlington and North Yorkshire and made arrests.

Inside they found cocaine and crack cocaine, cannabis and approximately £30,000 in cash, several caches of bladed weapons and mobile phones linked to the control and supply of drugs.

Detectives then found evidence that led them to an address near the Promenade in Bridlington on Wednesday 3 November 2021. Two more men were arrested after officers discovered heroin and cannabis. Over £6,000 in cash, various bladed weapons and two phones linked to the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis were also recovered.

Last year, detectives received further intelligence the county line gang was back in operation and executed two warrants in Hopbine Avenue, Bradford and Springfield Avenue, Bridlington on Wednesday March 9 2022.

They recovered around £7000 in cash, further quantities of class A and class B drugs, weapons, designer goods and two phones which had been used to organise the supply and distribution of crack cocaine and heroin plus kilos of cannabis into Bridlington.

Eight of the gang were found guilty for their involvement and were sentenced at Hull Crown Court.

Mark Falkingham, aged 43 of Windsor Crescent, Bridlington was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

John Warring-Davies, aged 30, of Bradford, West Yorkshire was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Rory Simpson, aged 33, of Bradford, West Yorkshire had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and was sentenced to six years and eight months.

Lewis Jackson, aged 31 of Bradford pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property and was sentenced to six years in prison, plus 18 months consecutively for affray.

Neil Wright, aged 40 of Cliff Street, Bridlington had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Michael Day, aged 42 of Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Joe Gibson, aged 19 of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and B drug and possession of criminal property and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Ella Lee, aged 39 of Filey, North Yorkshire was sentenced to two years suspended for two years and was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work after being convicted og being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Another four members of the gang were sentenced last year following their appearance at Hull Crown Court in November 2022.

Following the verdict at court Detective Inspector Matt Grantham said: “I hope today’s outcome at court serves as a stark warning to those who think it’s okay to distribute drugs within our communities.

“By stopping this gang’s activities, we have prevented significant amounts of drugs from being sold on the streets of Bridlington and the associated crime and anti-social behaviour that goes with this kind of offending.

“This type of criminality can cause significant disruption to our local communities, and we will continue to do everything we can to continue to bring those responsible to justice."