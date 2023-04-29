The supermarket giant has announced that it is increasing the minimum spend customers must reach in order to qualify for delivery.

The basket charge, put on orders that do not meet the minimum spend for delivery, will also be increased.

The changes will come into force from May 2, with Tesco’s £40 minimum spend being increased to £50.

While the basket charge will rise from £4 to £5.

However, the minimum spend on click and collect orders will remain unchanged at £25.

A Tesco spokesman told The Sun: “To ensure we can continue to serve our online customers as effectively as possible, from May 2 we are making some changes to our minimum basket threshold, the first change we are making in nearly eight years.

"For the vast majority of our customers, there will be no change to the way they shop."

This is how much you have to spend for free delivery at other major UK supermarkets.

Asda

You will have to spend a £3 basket charge on online deliveries worth less than £40, or click and collect orders worth less than £25.

The £3 charge is on top of any delivery, collection, or pick and pack charges. These don’t count towards your basket total. Delivery charges are shown on the delivery time slots when you sign in and go to book a delivery.

Sainsbury’s

Delivery charges for Sainsbury’s orders worth more than £40 will vary between £1 and £5.50, while shops worth less than £40 will come with a £7 standard delivery charge.

The minimum spend on deliveries is £25, and delivery charges will be confirmed as you place your order.

Morrisons

You must spend a minimum of £25 at Morrisons before you can place your online order.

Delivery charges may vary depending on your delivery address, the day and time of your chosen slot and the value of your order. All delivery charges will be shown to you before you place your order.

Waitrose

Home delivery and grocery click and collect both come with a £40 minimum spend at Waitrose.

You can also order from Deliveroo, using the app or website.

Tesco

From May 2, Tesco shoppers will need to spend £50 on their online shops in order to avoid a £5 basket charge.

Click and collect orders must hit a minimum spend of £25.