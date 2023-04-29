If you have ever wondered how good your local seaside town is, a new survey by consumer group Which? has revealed the best and worst seaside towns and villages in the UK.

The locations were ranked based on the experiences of 3,000 people in the last year when visiting the towns.

The criteria included ratings of hotel prices, beaches, food and drink, and value for money among others for over 100 towns and villages.

Has your favourite seaside location made the best or worst list? (Image: Canva)

Top 10 seaside towns and villages in the UK

Bamburgh in Northumberland was ranked in the first place, scoring a total of 88 per cent. It's the third year in a row that it's claimed the top spot.

With a population of around 400 people, the village received full five-star ratings for its beach, seafront, scenery, accommodation, value for money and peace and quiet.

Visitors particularly enjoyed the views of Bamburgh Castle, which stands guard on a rocky outcrop above miles of sand and windswept dunes, reports Which?

One person said: “It has super-soft sand that stretches as far as the eye can see, and there is plenty of space, so the beach never feels crowded.”

The top 10 UK seaside towns and villages are:

Bamburgh, Northumberland - 88 per cent Dartmouth, Devon – 85 per cent Portstewart, Londonderry – 84 per cent Portmeirion, Gwynedd – 83 per cent St Andrews, Fife – 83 per cent Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear – 83 per cent Southwold, Suffolk – 82 per cent Aldeburgh, Suffolk – 81 per cent St Davids, Pembrokeshire – 81 per cent Tobermory, Isle of Mull – 81 per cent

Worst 10 seaside towns and villages in the UK

Contrastingly, at the opposite end of the ratings, two traditional seaside towns - Clacton-on-Sea and Skegness were at the bottom of the list, scoring 48 per cent.

According to Which? the towns were rated an average of three out of five stars for their beaches and visitors were “less impressed with their run-down seafronts” as Skegness only received one star.

Worst 10 UK seaside towns and villages are:

Skegness, Lincolnshire – 48 per cent Clacton-on-Sea, Essex – 48 per cent Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset – 49 per cent Bangor, County Down – 49 per cent Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire – 54 per cent Bognor Regis, West Sussex – 54 per cent Great Yarmouth, Norfolk – 55 per cent Colwyn Bay, Conwy – 55 per cent Southend-on-Sea, Essex – 56 per cent Morecambe, Lancashire – 56 per cent

More information on the survey and the full table of seaside destinations can be found on the Which? website.