REMEMBER when York looked like this?
Today we dial our time clock back to the 1970s to take a look at the city from five decades ago.
Our photos today come from The Press's photo archive and show a York that looks quite different from today.
From the shops, to the cars, to even what people are wearing - it seems like the distant past.
The photos are from 1973-74 and show Clifton shops as well as the stores of George Hudson Street in the city centre.
Who remembers Oliver's Corner - the furniture shop - at the corner of St Saviourgate and Colliergate?
We would love to hear your memories? Get in touch via our Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories; find us online at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/.
Our photo of Parliament Street in 1974 shows cars parked in the middle of the street. How times have changed!
