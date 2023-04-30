Today we dial our time clock back to the 1970s to take a look at the city from five decades ago.

Our photos today come from The Press's photo archive and show a York that looks quite different from today.

From the shops, to the cars, to even what people are wearing - it seems like the distant past.

The photos are from 1973-74 and show Clifton shops as well as the stores of George Hudson Street in the city centre.

Who remembers Oliver's Corner - the furniture shop - at the corner of St Saviourgate and Colliergate?

Our photo of Parliament Street in 1974 shows cars parked in the middle of the street. How times have changed!

