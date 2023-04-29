Going for a walk to admire a waterfall can be a relaxing day out as the sound of the water, the chirping birds and the rustle of nature can take your mind away from the chaos of everyday life.
A planned day out to visit a water feature along with a picnic could be quite tempting now the days are lighter and the temperature is getting warmer.
In case you are wondering what waterfalls you can visit around North Yorkshire, here are some of the best ones to visit according to Tripadvisor reviews – each rating has a minimum of 4.0.
Some of the best waterfalls to visit in North Yorkshire
Aysgarth Falls
Location: Aysgarth Falls National Park Centre, Church Bank, Aysgarth, Leyburn, DL8 3TH
Rating: 4.5/5
One visitor said: “Recommended by staff at a lovely cafe in Richmond, we went with family and dog for a walk along this impressive series of rapids and falls in the Dales.
“Great walk, not too busy on good paths and through beautiful woodland.
“The falls are impressive when in full spate and well worth a visit. Parking is charged and the visitor centre and cafe worth a visit too.”
Falling Foss Tea Garden and Waterfall
Location: Midge Hall, Whitby, YO22 5JD
Rating: 4.5/5
A person wrote this review: “It was a lovely day and we walked down the wide path to the tea garden. We admired the waterfall with our dog.
“The tea garden was a relaxed setting with a range of rolls, baked treats and drinks.”
@abzeylouise 📍Falling Foss waterfall- Whitby - absolutely worth a visit 😍 #whitby #fallingfoss #fallingfosswaterfountains #yorkshire #northyorkshire #discovernorthyorkshire #yorkshirewaterfalls #bucketlist #fyp #foryoupage #yorkshirebucketlist #visitwhitby ♬ Fairytale (From "Shrek") - Geek Music
Hardraw Force
Location: Hardraw, Leyburn, DL8 3LZ
Rating: 4/5
This walker said: “Lovely place to visit. Went for a walk (chose the “easy” route because it had been raining - the steps looked a bit slippery!).
“The lady at the entrance said that it gave better views. We weren’t disappointed! Absolutely stunning waterfall, all the paths and bridges were well maintained.
“Definitely worth the visit and entrance fee. We were too late to go to the cafe but it looked lovely. Would recommend and likely to return!”
Janet's Foss
Location: Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DL
Rating: 4.5/5
A frequent visitor posted: “We have now been a couple of times and find the foss so relaxing.
“Really enjoy watching the water cascade over the edge into a lovely secluded glade. Great walking area.”
@the.yorkshireman The most magical waterfall 😍💦 #janetsfoss #malham #northyorkshire #yorkshire #uktravel ♬ Enya-style romantic fantasy waltz original - Yukari Okano
Linton Falls
Location: Linton Falls near Grassington, BD23 6BQ
Rating: 4.5/5
This person had a lot of praise for Linton Falls, commenting: “So beautiful to see and so is the little village.
“You must walk behind the village to the church. Which is so picturesque - walk through the Church grounds to the stepping stones in the river - cross to the other side and walk back to the falls.”
West Burton Falls (Cauldron Falls)
Location: West Burton, Leyburn, DL8 4JW
Rating: 4.5/5
Another person was pleased with their visit to the falls, writing: “I visited West Burton falls today & was pleasantly surprised by how easy to access it was.
“It's naturally beautiful & a lively place to spend a short while chilling out or even paddling as some folk were today.”
@bgreen76 Waterfall hunting in the Yorkshire Dales📍Cauldron Falls, West Burton (postcode: DL8 4JW) - the best view of this one is from behind! #waterfall #yorkshiredales #yorkshiredalesnationalpark #westburton #westburtonfalls #cauldronfalls #hike #roadtrip #waterfallchasing #dales ♬ Green Green Grass (Sped-Up) - George Ezra
Stainforth Force
Location: Settle, BD24 0DP
Rating: 4.5/5
This recent visitor was fascinated by the salmon appearing in the water at Stainforth Force.
They said: “The rushing of water and the suspense of waiting to see the salmon jump is fascinating.
“Such a beautiful place, and a lovely river walk down to Settle.”
