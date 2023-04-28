The Spirit of Yorkshire Distiller was overall winner at the Azets Food & Drink Business Awards held at York Racecourse last night (Thur).

This fifth event attracted 150 entries across ten categories.

The Hunmanby-based distillery also won best new product with its Filey Bay whisky.

The most popular category amongst entries in 2023 was ‘Hospitality of the Year’, won by newcomer Arnage at The Motorist, at Sherburn-in-Elmet, which is a great example of the growing trend for experience-led dining.

In addition, Frango Eduardo Restaurant, Stonegate, York, won Rising Star.

Other winners included Northern Bloc with their new Whip! Vegan ice cream and Just Desserts.

Tony Farmer, Corporate Finance Partner at Azets said : “We are thrilled to be back hosting a live event and bringing people together to celebrate and support the unparalleled food and drink scene here in Yorkshire and the rich heritage of the region.

“It’s clear there are some great entrepreneurial businesses within our region and everyone who entered impressed us with their drive and determination.”

Stephanie Moon, Chef Consultant and Category Judge said: “Industry statistics make it clear that you need passion, but practical passion composed of great marketing, product positioning, and strategy – all of which are necessary to increase your chances of success. Spirit of Yorkshire is a great example of this and are worthy winners of the Overall award.”

Spirit of Yorkshire's whisky director, Joe Clark, said: “We’re thrilled to win this prestigious award and proud to be recognised alongside some iconic Yorkshire food and drink brands. Filey Bay Port Finish Batch #1 was launched just before Christmas and quickly became one of our fastest-selling whiskies. We’re delighted that the judges loved this spirit as much as our customers do."

The full awards category winners are:

Personality of the year – Saskia Roskam and Lisa Shepherd from The Biskery, Leeds.

Rising Star – Frango Eduardo Restaurant, York.

Hospitality provider of the year – Arnage at the Motorist, Sherburn-in-Elmet

Producer of the year – Herbs Unlimited, Thirsk

Retailer of the year – Cedar Barn Farm Shop and Café, Pickering

Manufacturer of the year – Just Desserts, Shipley

Best new food product – Northern Bloc of Leeds with their new Whip! Vegan ice cream

Best new drink product – Filey Bay Whisky, Hunmanby

True Yorkshire Grit – Cryer and Stott Cheesemongers of Castleford

Overall Winner – Spirit of Yorkshire distillery, who won best new drink product award for their Filey Bay Whisky

For further information on the Azets in Yorkshire Food + Drink Business Awards visit Azets Food & Drink Awards 2023 | Azets UK