Gary James McQueen, the former Head of Menswear Textiles at the House of McQueen, was chauffeur driven to the Yorkshire Museum via Museum Gardens in a personalised Bentley adorned with his signature Vanitas Skull on the bonnet, on Thursday, April 27.

McQueen's skull emblazoned Bentley (Image: Brian Rothery)

The event - Gary James McQueen: The Legacy - began with a drinks reception in the Museum Gardens before he took to the stage in the Tempest Anderson Hall to screen his latest work – Guiding Light - to 200 guests.

Guiding Light was a short film that showcased his latest fashion collection which features 20 menswear and womenswear looks on avatar models walking round a temple-like tower.

Rachel Peru and Gary James McQueen (Image: Brain Rotherby)

Gary James McQueen said: "It was fabulous to visit the beautiful city of York, notable for its historic heritage and to be part of York Fashion Week which is successfully bringing together like-minded creatives passionate about flying the flag for fashion in the North.

"It’s imperative that we as an industry support the next generation of designers and independent brands in a bid to garner wider interest and introduce a different energy to the industry.”

This was followed by a question and answer session hosted by model and podcaster Rachel Peru, which included topics such as his early life, his career and work with Alexander McQueen, and digital fashion.

Rachel Peru and Gary James McQueen (Image: Brian Rotherby)

Nicky Hayer, Creative Director at York Fashion Week said: "We’re thrilled to have welcomed such a renowned designer and trailblazer in terms of fashion innovation to York Fashion Week, and the incredible turnout to our opening event is testament to the community of dedicated and aspiring creatives we have here in the North.

"This beautiful event has marked the beginning of what promises to be an exciting few days of fashion including theatrical runway shows, intimate in-store events and dynamic installations.”

Over the weekend, the York Fashion Week events will include the 'Independent Design runway show' at the The Guildhall on Saturday, April 29, from 8pm to 10pm, which celebrates grassroots design.

On Sunday, April 30, CinemArts will host a screening of the film 'Westwood' at The Guildhall from 6pm to 8pm about Vivienne Westwood's life and work.

The 'Breast Friends runway show' will also return to Browns from 6pm to 9pm, which will showcase models moving on from breast cancer diagnosis unveiling the Spring and Summer ranges available at the department store. All profits raised will go to the charity.

Key sponsors of York Fashion Week include NIMA, York BID, The Vices York, Blossom Cosmetic Clinic and The Guildhall.

Tickets for the events can be obtained by visiting www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk