The second White Swan Hotel had a chequered past, closing in the 1980s and lying derelict for decades - becoming an eyesore in the centre of the city.

It was briefly occupied by squatters in 2003 which drew even more publicity to the fact this large building was in need of a new lease of life.

So there was much celebration when the building became a new bar, Pavement Vaults, in 2015.

Flats were built in the upper floors.

